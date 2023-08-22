Letters submitted by BDN readers are verified by BDN Opinion Page staff. Send your letters to letters@bangordailynews.com

Kudos to the Bangor Daily News for an excellent article written by Billy Kobin in Saturday’s paper, describing the upcoming requirements concerning electric vehicles.

I was particularly disturbed at reading about a “little-known rulemaking process that allows citizens to request changes with at least 150 signatures…”

When we go to the polls to vote and there are petitions by different groups soliciting support and signatures for their respective cause, the requirement for signatures is over 60,000.

The three groups involved in this EV crusade are the Natural Resources Council of Maine, Sierra Club and one group that I have never heard of, Conservation Law Foundation. These are the groups that are driving this, the push to essentially adopt California’s rules for the state of Maine.

So my point is this: Three legal groups have organized and found a way to potentially change Maine’s transportation system. Really? I think they are short sighted and do not see the total picture.

This will likely result in increased costs for consumers, more truck traffic, more electric use (on an electrical grid that doesn’t have the capacity). We are not ready and probably will not be ready for many years.

Government does not need to create laws to support EVs. The private manufacturing sector is totally capable of this.

Write to your Maine legislators and urge them to oppose this.

Joe Kelley

Hampden