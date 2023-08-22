Do you have an outdoors photo or video to share? Send it to pwarner@bangordailynews.com and tell us, “I consent to the BDN using my photo/video.”

The beautiful reddish-brown color of white-tailed deer hair and the texture of bucks’ velvet-covered antlers are two special attributes that can be observed during the summer months.

Allie Ladd’s skillful placement of trail cameras near his home in Byron helped generate these gorgeous videos, which show off those characteristics.

The opening scene features the lovely orange-ish fur of a young buck that is making its way along the top of the ridge. The deer seems to be moving cautiously, likely because of how hard the wind is blowing.

In the second portion, a doe makes its way through the woods with two lovely, healthy looking fawns following her lead. The family appears to be comfortable in that particular location, according to Ladd.

“Mother and her twins,” Ladd said on his Facebook post. “After showing this spot to them, they actually came on their own a few times.”

That takes us to the last clip, in which a strange looking buck finds something to nibble on as it passes a stump located in front of the camera. This deer has a misshapen right antler on which the main beam droops down, then curves back up, almost like a ram’s horn. It may have been caused by some type of injury.

However, the same buck showed up on camera a few days later and appears to have lost the curvy portion of his right antler as shown in the black-and-white nighttime photo.

Our thanks to Allie Ladd for his continued generosity in allowing us to share his wonderful trail camera videos.