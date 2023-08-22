A former Lewiston High School state champion failed to qualify out of his heat while representing the United States in the World Athletics Championships on Tuesday in Budapest.

Isaiah Harris, an 800 meter specialist born and raised in Lewiston, raced in the third heat of the preliminary rounds, finishing with a time of 1:48.00, good for fourth place out of nine competitors in his heat. The top three finishers of the heat automatically qualified for the semifinals on Thursday.

Three additional athletes qualified based on time, but Harris’ time did not withstand those of his competitors.

It was Harris’ third time representing the United States on the world stage, also doing so in the 2017 World Championships in London, and 2022 Indoor World Championships in Serbia.

Harris graduated from Lewiston in 2015 before running at Penn State for three years and then turning professional.

In 2015, Harris led the Blue Devils to their first Maine Class A state title, winning the 200 meter, 800 meter and 1600 meter races — the first athlete to do so in state history. He also won the 800 meter race in the New England Championships for the second straight year, and placed third at the New Balance Outdoor Nationals.

At the collegiate level, Harris won the 800 meter at the 2018 NCAA Division I championships with a time of 1:44.7.

Harris is currently a member of the Brooks Beasts, a professional club based in Seattle.