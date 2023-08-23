DEXTER — Wayside Grange & Theatre is excited to host Beartracks, featuring siblings Tommy and Julie and friends, bringing you a great night of bluegrass standards, originals, and songs with a twist on Saturday, Aug. 26.

They began as a trio in 2004 with legendary dobro player Junior Barber who convinced his cousins, Tom and Julie, to make the switch from playing traditional country music in clubs to playing bluegrass oriented material at festivals around the Northeast. The main focus of the group was the sibling vocal harmony of Tom and Julie and Junior’s unique stylist approach to playing resonator guitar. Although not a traditionally structured bluegrass group, the trio gained acceptance and a solid fan base at festivals throughout the eastern US and in Canada from Calgary to Prince Edward Island.

When illness forced Junior to retire in June of 2013, Beartracks added a banjo and fiddle to give a more traditional sound. Beartracks has been fortunate to have some very skilled musicians working with them over the years and have found that as long as Julie and Tom are together, the backbone of Beartracks remains the same.

Since inception in 2004, Beartracks has recorded six albums, available on CD Baby, I-Tunes, Rhapsody and Spotify which includes traditional bluegrass songs, classic country with a bluegrass twist and originals.

Tom Foote, from KAOS-FM, Olympia, Washington commented, “Smooth vocals from Tom and his sister Julie in the old-time duet tradition …”

Wayside received a generous donation from McKusick Petroleum again this year to help bring in these great bands from all over!

Please join us when the Doors open at Wayside Grange, 851 North Dexter Road (Route 23), North Dexter at 6:30 p.m. and the concerts begin at 7 p.m. Tickets are $15 or by donation and are available at the door. Light refreshments and drinks will be available in our downstairs dining area.

Upcoming schedule at a glance

– Sept. 23 – Bennett and Perkins with Taylor Whiteside

– Oct. 14 – Castlebay.

If you know of a band, theater group, debate club or social group that are looking for a venue to practice or perform to an audience of ninety or less, or just use the hall for music jams or sound checks please contact Tim Breen at 207-355-5507 and we can try to work something out for them. Also, if you would like to join Wayside Grange & Theatre and/or volunteer call Tim at 207-355-5507 or Dave at 207-924-5035 or and please check out our Facebook page at www.Facebook.com/waysidestage.

Keep watching our Facebook page for family fun events!