VERONA ISLAND — Internity is an organization established by Dr. Ruth Moore and her husband Butch after she won a 23-year battle with the Veterans Administration, when, as a Navy veteran herself, she tried to get help for service connected disabilities.

Over the years Internity has advocated for tens of thousands of veterans resulting in many millions of dollars in benefits. Locally, they have found housing for homeless vets, counseling services, food, health care, and education opportunities.

The turkey shoot is one of several fundraisers they do. There is the misconception held by some that we shoot live turkeys. That is not the case. We shoot at paper targets at a distance of 65 feet. The winner of each of the 15 events wins a frozen turkey. It will be held at the Pen Bay Rod & Gun Club at 180 West Side Drive on Verona Island from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Sunday Aug. 27. There are two different categories. One is .22 rimfire caliber rifles with iron sights only, and the second is an open category where anything from a bow and arrow to hunting caliber rifles are allowed.

There will be refreshment available and raffle prizes. All safety rules will be strictly enforced. This is a very safe, family friendly event, and spectators are welcome.