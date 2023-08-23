BANGOR — The Bangor Symphony Orchestra is delighted to announce the appointment of Renia Shterenberg as its new executive director, effective Sept. 1.

Shterenberg brings a wealth of experience in arts administration and, as a former violinist, has a deep-rooted passion for classical music. In her role with the BSO, she will provide leadership and vision while assuming the role of the organization’s strategic and operational leader, overseeing the artistic, financial, and administrative aspects of the organization, continuing the BSO’s long-term goals of artistic excellence, community engagement and educational outreach to ensure its continued success. In her current role as the general manager of the Britt Festival Orchestra in Jacksonville, Oregon, she has been instrumental in the fiscal oversight of the orchestra’s budget, and played a critical role in raising contributions which resulted in growth to the orchestra’s dedicated Classical Annual Fund of over 33 percent in the first year of her tenure. Shterenberg also spearheaded grant-writing initiatives for both the orchestra and educational departments and has collaborated on programming and audience development plans that resulted in increased attendance, revenue, and recognition for the Britt Festival Orchestra.

In addition to her work at Britt, Shterenberg served as the executive director of the Olmos Ensemble in San Antonio, Texas, since 2015. The ensemble is one of the leading chamber music groups in south Texas and has gained national recognition for its world-class performances, recordings, and live broadcasts. Under her stewardship, the organization has expanded its concert offerings and consistently operated with balanced or surplus budgets.

“Renia’s profound love for symphonic music, combined with her background in both arts management and as a full-time professional violinist, makes her the ideal choice to steer the Bangor Symphony Orchestra into its next chapter,” said Elizabeth Sutherland, president of the Bangor Symphony Orchestra’s Board of Directors. “Her ability to manage both teams and budgets, her deep understanding of classical music and the musicians, and her innovative audience development strategies are sure to reinforce the bright future ahead for our orchestra.”

Shterenberg is eager to work in close collaboration with the BSO’s Grammy award-winning Music Director, Lucas Richman, and the Board of Directors to continue enriching the Bangor community through high-quality musical performances and educational outreach.

“I am absolutely thrilled to have Renia join me in leading this storied organization” said Richman, music director and conductor for the Bangor Symphony Orchestra. “Her track record and love for symphonic music and the arts make her an incredible choice as our new executive director. I am really looking forward to working with her and I’m confident the BSO will thrive with her at the administrative helm.”

“The Bangor Symphony Orchestra and Bangor Symphony Youth Orchestra are such deeply meaningful parts of the cultural fabric of this region, I am honored to join this great community and help to spread the joy, love and the unity of music,” says Shterenberg. “I am truly inspired by the creative energy here, and I look forward to working and collaborating with long time Music Director Lucas Richman to support his artistic direction and creative vision for the orchestra.”

Please join us in welcoming Renia Shterenberg to the Bangor Symphony Orchestra and Bangor Symphony Youth Orchestra family.