A $400 million gigayacht floating in the Portland Harbor is turning heads.

A yacht is typically at least 30 feet long, a superyacht is 80 to 100 feet long, a megayacht is 200 feet and a gigayacht is more than 300 feet long, according to the Portland Press Herald.

The vessel is owned by entertainment mogul David Geffen, the Press Herald reported.

The yacht, named Rising Sun, has 82 rooms, including a gym, wine cellar, spa and movie theater, according to the Press Herald. It can accommodate up to 16 guests and 45 crew members.

Geffen’s gigayacht is the 20th largest in the world, according to the Press Herald.

It’s certainly an eye-catcher at five stories high and 453 feet long.