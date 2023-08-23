Letters submitted by BDN readers are verified by BDN Opinion Page staff. Send your letters to letters@bangordailynews.com

The Greater Bangor Area Branch NAACP is dedicated to eradicating racism from the American psyche. As we have learned that a band of neo-Nazis is reportedly organizing an armed militia training camp in eastern Maine, members of the branch have become understandably alarmed. We believe the camp will serve no purpose other than to train participants to attack individuals and communities who can be identified by race or religion.

The NAACP calls upon our public officials and Maine’s attorney general to use all available tools to oppose the militia’s foothold. Protecting the public from violence is a basic obligation of government. Current Maine statutes might not be adequate to control the threat posed by an organized hate group’s armed militia. Our laws and regulations must be reviewed and, where appropriate, strengthened.

The NAACP also asks all Maine community and faith leaders to publicly condemn the racist ideology expressed by Nazism and its supporters. The Nazi presence is a serious threat in itself, and the threat of violence will grow if not actively opposed by all religious and civic voices, regardless of affiliation.

White supremacists seek to destroy American democracy and its bedrock principles. But America was founded with specific ethical values in mind. These values include “justice for all” and “compassion for those in need.” We can all admire these founding ideals of inclusion and decency even as we know that the full application of America’s intentions has yet to be realized. Let’s stay mindful of the Nazi menace that we face at the moment; but, using the language of civil rights, let’s also be sure to keep our eyes on the prize.

Michael Alpert

President

Greater Bangor Area Branch NAACP

Bangor