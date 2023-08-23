A Buckeye will be running the Bucks.

Ohio State University graduate Daniel Magas is the new athletic director and assistant principal at Bucksport High School.

He is replacing Aaron Ward, who is now principal at Bucksport Middle School. Ward had spent three years as the assistant principal-athletic director at Bucksport High.

The 29-year-old Magas had been a science teacher and the boys soccer coach at Bangor’s William S. Cohen School the past two years. Last year he earned a general school administration license from the University of Maine.

“I love sports and had been looking to get into school administration. This assistant principal-athletic director position is a perfect fit for me,” said Magas.

“I’m really excited to be here. I’ve jumped into the community and have seen how important sports are. It’s really inspiring for me. I want to uphold the tradition of excellence both athletically and academically,” added Magas.

Magas said he has seen how important sports are to the community and that he wants to “uphold the tradition of excellence both athletically and academically.” He has inherited a program that has recently won three Class C North titles and one state championship.

The Bucksport girls soccer team won its first ever state title last year while the softball and baseball teams earned regional championships this spring before losing in the state finals.

“I’m looking to continue that excellence that has been demonstrated here for a while,” Magas said.

Magas is a native of Cincinnati, Ohio, who swam and played soccer in high school before attending Ohio State.

“Most of my athletic experience administratively came from when I was at Ohio State. I worked for the recreational sports department and oversaw some intramural and club sports,” he said. “I was responsible for scheduling, hiring officials and things like that.”

He received a degree in neuroscience at Ohio State and also participated in a number of intramural sports and then went on to attend Arizona State where he earned a master’s degree in education.

Magas returned to Columbus, Ohio, where he taught and coached middle school soccer at the Wellington School for three years.

Magas, who lives in Bangor with his wife, Hannah, said he has been busy but everything has been “great” so far.

“The staff, coaches and players have been fantastic and the community has been great,” he said. “They are all making it an easier transition than it could have been.”