Entering their third season since the pandemic, the Bangor Rams have expanded their roster and become a more unified front.

The Rams were a young and undermanned team last year, managing only one win, and “taking it off the chin a little bit,” said head coach Dave Morris.

In 2021, they finished 6-3 but graduated a whopping 26 seniors. Gutted by the departure of such a large senior class, Bangor effectively started from scratch last season.

This year, the Rams have their largest roster in recent memory, and two years of playing time under their belts. With this increased depth and chemistry, Bangor hopes to get closer to where it wants to be.

“We have a lot of areas to improve on from last year, but that gives us something to look forward to,” senior running back Xavier Pike said. “We have a close team; it’s been two years straight for us which really helps.”

Along with Pike and fellow senior captains quarterback Jack Schuck and tackle Isaac Osborne, the Rams have a sizable core of upperclassmen that will continue to foster a team identity and integrate a large sophomore class.

Bangor’s regular season opener at Cameron Stadium will be Friday, Sept. 1 at 7 p.m. against Lawrence. Credit: Linda Coan O’Kresik / BDN

“I have to be able to trust my teammates, and they have to be able to trust me,” Schuck said. “I have to be a captain, and that’s an honor for me.”

Coach Morris thinks the group of captains has been doing its job very well.

“They’re really helping the team do a good job of knowing each other,” Morris said. “When you start to know each other, you respect each other. And from there, you fight for each other.”

In addition to becoming more unified, the Rams are deeper this year. Bangor has a large sophomore class with a year of experience now, and Coach Morris said this makes the team much sharper.

“It’s significant because in previous years, our seniors had to play all three phases in games, and in practice you can’t go against a good look,” Morris said. “Now, our first offense is up against a solid second defense that’s going to challenge them, which makes kids better and more confident on either side of the football.”

After an exhibition game with Scarborough this week, Bangor’s regular season home opener is against Lawrence at Cameron Stadium, on Friday, Sept. 1, at 7 p.m. In addition to Lawrence, Bangor will host Skowhegan, Winnacunnet (New Hampshire), Edward Little and Oxford Hills.

Bangor’s home finale is against Oxford Hills, which won the Class A state championship last year. Bangor did not play Oxford Hills in 2022, but lost to Lawrence and Skowhegan. Bangor’s sole victory last year came against Edward Little, 16-6.

Bangor will also face off against Windham, Lewiston, Cony, and Noble away. Last year, Bangor lost a slugfest with Lewiston, 50-33.