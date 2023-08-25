BELFAST – Kick off the Labor Day weekend with a joyful evening of social connection at the Flying Shoes community dance & contra dance on Friday, Sept. 1. The First Friday series features participatory traditional social dance for all ages and experience levels!

The dance shoes start flying at 6:30 p.m., with an easy-to-learn community dance called by Chrissy Fowler and Lisa Newcomb. Lively music by the All Comers Band, open to all ages, instruments and skill levels. Musicians practice at 6 p.m., tunes posted at belfastflyingshoes.org

At 8 p.m., Lisa Greenleaf calls the contra dance with fiddle tunes by Rebecca Weiss, Rose Whitehead, and local phenom, Benjamin Foss. These community-building social dances are great for all ages and experience levels. With years of calling experience throughout the US and internationally, Lisa Greenleaf is known for her ability to connect dancers and help them get the most out of their dance experience. On Aug. 31, she’ll facilitate a callers’ gathering in Belfast, focusing on those same goals.

The First Church is at 8 Court Street in Belfast. Admission is $15-20 (or $1 kids $2 adults for folks only participating in the Community Dance.) Masks provided for those who wish to wear them. For more, First Friday FAQ, and BFS Community Care Policy, visit www.belfastflyingshoes.org or contact belfastflyingshoes@gmail.com. Additional support for First Fridays is provided by local business sponsors and contributors to Belfast Flying Shoes.

Belfast Flying Shoes was founded in 2005 with a mission to bolster the spirited dance and music community in Midcoast Maine. The local nonprofit offers many programs in greater Belfast, including a weekly show on WBFY Belfast Community Radio.