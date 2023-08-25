SEARSPORT – Carver Memorial Library and Friends of Sears Island are collaborating on an autumn StoryWalk® for children to enjoy along the Homestead Trail on Sears Island. As families walk along the woods path, they will find posts with laminated pages of the book “Hector Fox and the Giant Quest”, written and illustrated by Astrid Scheckels. This book is written to appeal to kids ages 5-9, but will be enjoyed by all ages for the detailed illustrations and sense adventure and discovery as a group of woodland friends sets out in search of a giant, rumored to be living in the marsh. While reading this story along the trail, families can enjoy their own exploration of the different habitats on Sears Island, keeping an eye out for unexpected sights!

The StoryWalk® will be available from Aug. 25 to Sept. 25, and directions to the start of the story can be found by the kiosk just beyond the island gate. From start to finish, the story will cover approximately a half mile of the trail. Sears Island is located off of Route 1 on Sears Island Road, just east of downtown Searsport.



To learn more about Friends of Sears Island check out www.friendsofsearsisland.org or facebook.com/friendsofsearsisland. For more information on the Carver Memorial Library, visit www.carverlibrary.org. The StoryWalk® Project was created by Anne Ferguson of Montpelier, Vermont and developed in collaboration with the Vermont Bicycle & Pedestrian Coalition and the Kellogg Hubbard Library.