ORONO — This Friday, Aug. 25 from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., the University of Maine will welcome first-year students to campus as part of Maine Hello. During this event, returning students, faculty and staff will be helping the incoming Class of 2027 get settled into their residence halls — the students’ new home away from home.

“I always look forward to Maine Hello with a great sense of anticipation,” said University of Maine President Joan Ferrini-Mundy. “With the start of every new academic year, the university renews our promise to our students and reaffirms our commitment to delivering knowledge and transformational learning opportunities. This transformation is awe-inspiring.”

This year, UMaine and UMM are welcoming nearly 2,000 first-year and over 400 transfer students from 44 states, 20 countries, and every county in Maine. Thirty-four of this year’s class of incoming first-year students graduated at the top of their class.

Thirty percent of the first-year students attending UMaine in 2023 participated in Research Learning Experiences prior to the beginning of the fall semester. RLEs are immersive learning experiences that take place immediately prior to fall semester classes. They are designed to help students begin to adopt a research mindset and make new friends.

Harold Alfond Foundation funds are a vital source of support that make RLEs and other UMS Transforms initiatives possible at UMaine. These initiatives include key financial resources for athletics and the Maine College of Engineering and Computing.

Students returning to the Orono campus will notice a variety of campus improvements. Lobby upgrades in several residence halls, including Kennebec, Somerset, Knox, Oxford and Androscoggin Halls, will make them even more inviting places for students.

New educational opportunities abound. The UMaine School of Computing and Information Sciences launched a new bachelor of science in human-centered technology design this semester. Late last year, the University of Maine System, established the Maine College of Engineering and Computing. This new college, with its base at UMaine and in partnership with the University of Southern Maine, will produce the graduates and new technologies needed to move Maine’s economy forward. Future economic growth will provide opportunities for University of Maine System students across the state.

Improvements are well underway for UMaine’s D1 athletic facilities. The university officially unveiled its new field hockey complex at a grand opening ceremony on Aug. 18. The 70,000-square-foot complex features a synthetic turf playing surface and bleacher seating for up to 512 patrons, including chairback seats in the center of the stadium.

The University of Maine at Machias, UMaine’s regional campus has also completed a variety of campus improvements. New flower beds, a redecorated dining hall with new furniture and branding, new glass doors on the Reynolds Center basketball gym, as well as improvements to the main entrance steps at Powers Hall were all completed over the summer.

Renovations at Coburn and Holmes Halls, two of the oldest historic buildings on the Orono campus, are continuing. These facilities are being converted into a new upscale, boutique hotel. The new hotel is anticipated to open in 2024.

A map and a letter with important information for students moving on to campus for the first time can be found at UMaine.edu/reslife/maine-hello. Parking information also is available on the UMaine.edu website.

The full schedule of the Maine Hello and Week of Welcome 2023 activities at the University of Maine campus can be found online.

Abby Batchelder is an incoming first-year student who is pursuing a bachelor’s degree at the Maine Business School on the university’s Orono campus. “I’m looking forward to beginning my studies at UMaine. The university offered me an opportunity to get a high-quality education at an affordable price,” she said. “I’ll also get to make new friends and meet people from all over the world. While I’ll definitely miss my family, I know too that going to college is going to help me learn how to become more independent.”

Friday’s Maine Hello is part of the Week of Welcome. This week is designed to bring first-year students together with returning students as part of a united Black Bear family. During this week, students will be able to attend and participate in several open houses, shows, games and other activities. On Friday, Aug. 25, students will be able to attend the annual President’s Dinner on the Mall from 4–5:30 p.m. Following the dinner, new students will take part in a Convocation and class picture event at 5:30 p.m.

Later that evening, students can attend the “Rock Against Rape” concert at 7 p.m. at the Innovative Media Research and Commercialization Center. At 8 p.m., the university will be hosting their “First Night at the U!” event in the North Pod of the Memorial Union building. Students are encouraged to attend this event and enjoy both fun activities and a chance to win big prizes.

New Student Orientation and welcoming weekend will be at the UMM campus Aug. 25–27. Students and their families will have the opportunity to enjoy a visiting comedian, excursions to local beaches, and an indoor roller rink.

“The Maine Hello is a wonderful day for our community. It is always filled with both excitement and emotion,” said Robert Dana, the vice president for student life and inclusive excellence and dean of students at the University of Maine. “It’s a day when undergraduate students begin their journey toward becoming part of a change agent culture as members of our warm, supportive, student-centered community. For all our students, both undergraduate and graduate, this is an adventure of a lifetime!”