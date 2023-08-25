FARMINGTON — The Sweatt-Winter Child Care and Early Education Center on the University of Maine at Farmington campus is enrolling for the 2023-24 Part Day Preschool program. The program is open to two and a half to five year old children.

Located at 240 Main Street, Farmington, the program runs from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays. The program runs from Sept. 5 to early December, and again from mid-January early May, with summers off.

Sweatt-Winter is a nature inspired, licensed child care center that works with UMF college students to provide young children a positive educational and social/emotional experience. The curriculum is based on nature, children’s interests and teacher observations.

The center provides a snack, outside time, story and songs, nature based field trips around campus and a variety of developmentally appropriate activities. The experience helps prepare children for Kindergarten, enhances social and emotional skills, promotes healthy communication and focuses on a variety of themes and concepts.

For more information or to enroll, call 207-778-7480 or email UMF.sweattwinter@maine.edu.