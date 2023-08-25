A stretch of U.S. Route 202 in Newburgh is closed after a tractor trailer rolled over Friday morning.

The driver received minor injuries from the crash, the Penobscot County Sheriff’s Office said.

The area from the Dixmont town line to the 2700 block of the road also known as Western Avenue is closed, a Penobscot County dispatcher said.

Traffic near where Western Avenue meets Chapman and Mudgett roads will be affected for a few hours as Newburgh firefighters and a towing service work to clear the area and get the vehicle upright. The sheriff’s office advised people to consider alternative routes.