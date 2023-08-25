Canadian rock band Nickelback brought its music to Bangor’s waterfront Thursday evening as part of its Get Rollin’ Tour.

One of the most commercially successful Canadian rock bands of all time, Nickelback is known for chart-topping hits including “How You Remind Me,” “Photograph,” “Far Away” and “Rockstar.”

The band fronted by lead guitarist and lead vocalist Chad Kroeger played at Maine Savings Amphitheater along with country rocker Brantley Gilbert and rising country artist Josh Ross.

Earlier this year, Nickelback was inducted into the Canadian Music Hall of Fame.