A whale was spotted putting on quite the show in the midcoast on Thursday.

George Bryer was on his boat when he captured video of a whale breaching in the Sheepscot River near Wiscasset.

According to the Wiscasset Newspaper, the whale was spotted near Westport around 11:15 a.m. before swimming up the Sheepscot River and being spotted in Wiscasset.