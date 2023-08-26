Letters submitted by BDN readers are verified by BDN Opinion Page staff. Send your letters to letters@bangordailynews.com

I agree with the opinion contributor when they wrote in an Aug 22 BDN column that, “Most of us agree we need to make clean energy a reality in Maine…” There is no question that implementing new forms of clean energy should happen sooner rather than later. In the process of doing so though we need to make sure that those who are at risk of losing any land, buildings, resources, etc. are compensated. If this plan for more clean energy is to take effect there should be a committee consisting of community members that are in charge of determining what this compensation should look like. Without doing so we are putting many at risk.

While there might be potential benefits as a state, to potentially save $2.33 a month would not be a good tradeoff for landowners and taxpayers. Although more jobs would be available as well to build this corridor I think the benefits would still not outweigh the risks. There does need to be more consideration that much of the state is rural and there are many who earn income from agriculture in a variety of forms.

Whether you are in favor of or against building the corridor, there needs to be more planning that goes into this project. This could include which route it is going to take through the state, a thorough communication plan to ensure that citizens are well aware of what is going to happen, and an in-depth look into any potential impacts.

Ben Bucklin

Searsport