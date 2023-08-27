The parents of a Casco teen who died while on an overnight school hiking trip two years ago have filed a federal lawsuit against the district.

Amy Tait of Casco and Christopher Strecker of Chester, Vermont, filed the lawsuit against MSAD 61 in U.S. District Court in Portland on Friday, according to the Portland Press Herald.

Their son, 17-year-old Michael Strecker, died on Sept. 12, 2021, while hiking South Baldface Mountain in North Chatham, New Hampshire, the Press Herald reported.

Strecker was among 60 students, about half the senior class at Lake Region High School, who were participating in an annual hike for seniors in the White Mountain National Forest. They were descending on Slippery Brook Trail with staff chaperones when Strecker succumbed to exertional heatstroke.

In their lawsuit, Tait and Strecker allege the students and staff weren’t properly trained, equipped or prepared for the hike. They further accuse MSAD 61 staff of pushing Michael Strecker to continue hiking until he “vomited and lost consciousness,” according to the Press Herald.

Tait and Strecker are seeking a jury trial and damages, plus court and attorney fees, the newspaper reported.