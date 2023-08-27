SEARSMONT – UScellular announced it has named Brandi McCune as director of sales and operations for its New England region. In this role McCune leads sales and operations of both corporate owned and agent retail locations in Maine, New Hampshire, and Vermont.

McCune joined UScellular in 2000 as a retail wireless consultant in Summersville, West Virginia. She has held multiple leadership roles in the company, most recently as director of retail sales and operations for the company in Nebraska. McCune is currently working on her bachelor’s degree in business from Colorado Technical University. McCune, her husband Darrin, and their two German Shepherds, Flash and Hodor, live in Searsmont. McCune enjoys spending time with her two adult children and family, enjoying movie nights, good food, and laughter.

“Brandi has extensive experience leading teams and driving customer growth in the fast-paced wireless industry and she is a great fit for this role as the company remains committed to staying connected to our customers in the communities we serve,” said Nathan Waddell, area vice president/general manager retail sales and operations at UScellular for the East Region. “I am excited for Brandi to help us achieve our long-term goals while delivering an unmatched wireless experience.”

UScellular is always actively looking for empowered professionals with sales experience, excellent communications skills, and an enthusiastic commitment to customers. Store leadership and full and part-time retail wireless consultant sales positions are available in a high-energy, professional environment, and interested applicants can apply online at https://www.uscellular.jobs/. These positions offer a competitive starting wage and benefits that include medical and dental insurance, a 401K and tuition reimbursement, along with incentives such as performance-based bonuses and discounted wireless service.

UScellular is the fourth-largest full-service wireless carrier in the United States, providing national network coverage and industry-leading innovations designed to help customers stay connected to the things that matter most. The Chicago-based carrier provides a strong, reliable network supported by the latest technology and offers a wide range of communication services that enhance consumers’ lives, increase the competitiveness of local businesses, and improve the efficiency of government operations. Through its After School Access Project, the company has pledged to provide hotspots and service to help up to 50,000 youth connect to reliable internet. Additionally, UScellular has price protected all its plans, promising not to increase prices through at least the end of 2024. To learn more about UScellular, visit one of its retail stores or www.uscellular.com. To get the latest news, visit newsroom.uscellular.com.