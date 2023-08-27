Do you have an outdoors photo or video to share? Send it to pwarner@bangordailynews.com and tell us, “I consent to the BDN using my photo/video.”

It has been said that you should guard against going to the proverbial well too often. But maybe that’s not always the case.

Allie Ladd of Byron has found with one of his favorite trail camera locations that no matter how many times he relies on a certain position, he’s bound to come up with some outstanding wildlife footage.

Today’s video compilation provides a look at a handful of different animals and birds all taking advantage of a particular spot. The camera is located low and is aimed toward a log that crosses the outlet to a pond.

It is incredible how many critters visit the spot or actually take advantage of the fallen tree, which enables them to go from one side of the outlet to the other.

The opening act in today’s offering is a tough one to follow. A group of at least five mink sneak their way across the log, or jump off it and into the water while making a crossing.

“Only saw one or two all summer and now a whole family shows up,” Ladd said in a post dated Aug. 16.

More common on or around the log are ducks. In the second segment, a mallard plays a bit of peekaboo with the camera as it stands directly in front of it.

Last, but not least, a Canada lynx makes its way deliberately across the log as many others have done in recent years. Many of their exploits also have been captured on Ladd’s cameras.

We are grateful to Allie Ladd for his willingness to share so many wonderful wildlife videos with Bangor Daily News readers. We certainly hope he keeps going back to the “well” to get more footage.