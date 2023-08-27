The new Coastliner Excursions train connecting Brunswick and Rockland ran trial trips from Wiscasset to Bath over the weekend ahead of its expected launch in September.

The ride from Wiscasset to Bath is a 40-minute trip and the train can seat nearly 80 people.

The operator of the train said this new Coastliner is a greener alternative to driving in a car or riding on a bus.

Some folks on Saturday’s ride enjoyed every minute with their family.

“It was great,” Edward Frankonis said. “It was very scenic. There were a lot of interesting parts of the area that you really don’t see. Our guy George was really enthusiastic about the trains and told us a lot about it.”

An additional train connecting Wiscasset and Bath is expected to launch soon after the trials are conclude.

Tickets are $20 for adults and $10 for kids under 13.