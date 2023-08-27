Maine’s first charging station for electric planes will be installed next spring at Knox County Regional Airport in Owls Head.

Airport manager Jeremy Shaw said a $294,000 grant from the Northern Border Regional Commission also will fund two electric vehicle chargers, and all three will be powered by a solar farm that’s being developed at the airport.

Shaw said within two years Penobscot Island Air is hoping to deliver packages and groceries to nearby islands using an electric plane that’s capable of vertical take-offs and landings.

