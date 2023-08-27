Cole Butcher became the first Nova Scotian to win the Oxford 250 last year.

He made it two in a row late Sunday evening.

Butcher, who is from Porter’s Lake, Nova Scotia, passed Joey Doiron on lap 233 and took the checkered flag in the prestigious 50th annual event.

He became the sixth driver to win back-to-back 250s.

Only Unity’s Ralph Nason has won three straight.

The start of the race was delayed by over an hour due to rain.

Berwick’s Doiron, who started last (41st), took the lead after the race’s 12th caution occurred on lap 212. Butcher was right behind him in second place.

Butcher started second behind pole-sitter Jimmy Renfrew Jr. winning his heat race and rounding out the top five in the starting grid were Hermon’s Mike Hopkins, three-time 250 winner Mike Rowe from Turner and Palmyra’s Max Cookson, who finished fifth in his race debut a year ago.

Renfrew Jr. captured the pole by winning the first heat race.

The Candia, New Hampshire driver is currently fourth in the point standings in the American-Canadian Tour with a win and four top-five finishes in nine races this season.