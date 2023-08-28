BANGOR — Haley Ward is proud to announce that it has been selected as one of Maine’s Best Places To Work for the ninth consecutive year. This prestigious award is a testament to Haley Ward’s dedication to creating a workplace that values collaboration, growth, and the well-being of its team members.

Best Places to Work recognizes employers that have established and consistently fostered outstanding workplace environments. Selection is based on data collected through a company assessment, and an in-depth employer questionnaire about company policies, practices, and demographics.

Haley Ward President and CEO Denis St. Peter, PE, said “Being recognized as one of Maine’s Best Places To Work for the ninth year in a row is a remarkable achievement. At Haley Ward, we believe that a positive work environment directly contributes to our collective success. This recognition reinforces our commitment to nurturing a workplace culture that empowers our employees to excel and reach their full potential.”

Chief Operating Officer of Haley Ward Travis Noyes, PE added, “Our continued inclusion in this prestigious list is a testament to our ongoing efforts to create a workplace where innovation, collaboration, and mutual respect thrive. We are incredibly proud of our team’s unwavering dedication and contribution to making Haley Ward an exceptional place to work.”

Haley Ward’s consistent recognition as one of Maine’s Best Places To Work highlights its focus on employee engagement, professional development, and cultivating a culture that remains committed to supporting its team members in their growth journeys and fostering an environment that promotes excellence across all aspects of its operations. Earlier this year Haley Ward was recognized by Zweig Group as a Best Firm to Work For, an industry specific award, helping the company stand out from its peers.

Haley Ward is an employee-owned professional engineering, architectural, environmental, and surveying consulting firm with approximately 220 employees in Maine, New Hampshire, Massachusetts, Connecticut, and Florida. Learn more at haleyward.com.