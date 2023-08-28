HAMPDEN — The Le-Vi Rounders Square Dance Club will once again be offering a beginners’ class for square dancing in the Bangor area starting in September. If you’ve ever or never square danced before, this program will be crafted for you. Taught at a leisurely and casual pace, it’ll start at the very basics and work up from there. Everyone has heard do-si-do and allemande left and that’s where we begin. The square formation and names of dancers and other calls come next. We’re looking for people who are looking for a fun evening, meeting new people, and enjoying themselves.

The lessons are an hour and a half long. We meet at the Citizens of Maine building at 177 Cold Brook Road in Hampden from 6:30-8 p.m. every Monday night. Please dress casually with comfortable shoes (sneakers) and be ready to have some fun! The cost is $5 per person/per lesson.

Open registration nights are Monday, Sept. 11 and Monday, Sept. 18. Bring your spouse/significant other, friends, or arrive alone – we’ll be ready for you.

You will get great exercise, experience the satisfaction that comes with new learning, make new friends, and put a smile on your face.

To pre-register or get more information call Bob at 207-447-0094 or Cindy at 207-631-8816.