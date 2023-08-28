Date: Saturday, Oct. 14 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Location: 97 Waite Hill Road, Cornville Maine

Register at: https://garden-house-art.cheddarup.com/

Get started on your holiday cards at our Linoleum Block Printmaking Workshop to be held on Saturday, Oct. 14 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Garden House Arts in Cornville. Participants will be guided through the printmaking process from start to finish from developing a design, to printing that design on greeting cards or other works of art using their own linoleum carving.

This workshop will be a first for Garden House Arts, a facility newly established by Nicole Reinholt of Cornville, with the goal of providing a comfortable and inviting space for creating, sharing, and inspiring art of all kinds.

The workshop will be led by Emily Reinholt who brings several years of printing experience. Emily’s technique is the product of her constant experimentation with new materials, patterns, and tools resulting in a unique and often layered and intricate style.

For more information or to register, visit https://garden-house-art.cheddarup.com/.