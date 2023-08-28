A man attempted to kick in the front door of Ultimate Fighting Championship President Dana White’s home in Levant on Monday.

The man can be seen attempting to break into White’s home, according to a video White shared on his Instagram stories. It happened around 1:30 a.m Monday, Penobscot County Sheriff’s Deputy Michael Parady said.

The man can be seen kicking the door twice before hitting the doorbell, according to the video footage.

White offered a $2,500 reward to the first person to identify the attempted intruder to police. Police investigating the attempted break-in have identified a suspect, Parady said.

White and his wife, Anna White, are listed as the trustees of five properties in Levant, according to tax commitments. Three of the properties are within a half mile of each other on the same road, while the other two are about a tenth of a mile apart.

One of the properties they own is a home in Levant, according to previous reporting. Police did not identify the property of the attempted break-in.

White graduated from Hermon High School in 1987.