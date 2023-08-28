A woman found explosives among her late father’s possessions Saturday as she cleaned out his Portland home.

The woman was cleaning out the Verrill Street home about 3:19 p.m. when she discovered a claymore and two hand grenades, according to Mark Nadeau, a spokesperson for the Portland Police Department.

The Portland bomb squad was called Saturday when a woman found a claymore and two hand grenades among her late father’s possessions. Credit: Courtesy of the Portland Police Department

After receiving her call, the Portland police dispatched its bomb squad, which found some of the explosives were unstable. A robot was used to remove them and place them in a containment vessel for disposal, Nadeau said Monday.

“We are thankful that a concerned citizen erred on the side of caution and reached out to us immediately,” Portland Police Chief Mark Dubois said. “If you ever discover a suspicious package or device, it is always best to be safe and call emergency personnel to assess the situation.”

No criminal charges will be filed.