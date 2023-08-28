A driver struck four Maine state troopers investigating a family dispute Sunday night in Hollis.

Troopers Jake Mowry, David Lemieux and Dakota Stewart and recruit Shane St. Pierre were conducting interviews at a residence at the intersection of Route 202 and Star Lane about 10 p.m., according to Shannon Moss, a spokesperson for the Maine Department of Public Safety.

As they stood near the driveway, a 2017 Subaru WRX driven by 24-year-old Tyler Croston of Westbrook traveling east on Route 202, also known as Hollis Road, about 11:12 p.m. veered into the breakdown lane and struck the four troopers, York County Sheriff William King said Monday morning.

“It is unknown at this time why the vehicle drove into the breakdown lane,” Moss said.

The troopers were taken to Maine Medical Center in Portland. Stewart was treated and released with several broken bones in his right foot, while Lemieux, Mowry and St. Pierre remain at the hospital, where they are being treated for serious but not life-threatening injuries.

Croston also was taken to Maine Medical Center, where he was treated for minor injuries.

Croston’s passenger, 27-year-old Amber Gedaro of Westbrook, was treated and released at the scene, King said.

Croston has been charged with aggravated operating under the influence, aggravated driving to endanger and reckless conduct with a dangerous weapon. Croston, who had two sets of bail conditions, also has been charged with violating those conditions of release, according to King, who added that Croston won’t be eligible for bail before his initial court appearance.

Croston was scheduled to appear in court at 1 p.m. Wednesday.

The crash remains under investigation.