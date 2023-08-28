Today is Monday. Temperatures will be in the 70s with sunny skies throughout the state. See what the weather for the rest of the day will be here. Here’s what we’re talking about in Maine today.

Maine could join states like Arkansas, Mississippi, Montana, Texas, Virginia and Utah where porn site users must prove they are over age 18.

“Their ‘iconic, innovative, legendary’ boot is none of those things.”

The city assessor ruled in June that Northern Light properties must pay taxes because third-party employees work there.

The Galileo Project is an initiative that is searching North American skies for anomalous phenomena using telescopes, cameras and sensors.

Once Miss Jordyn’s closes, most of the remaining child care options in the Caribou area have a capacity of just 12 children.

The worst examples are six blighted apartment buildings on Manser Drive on the former Loring Air Force Base.

New carbon treatment systems aimed at eliminating PFAS from drinking water won’t be ready for the first day of school.

Residents of The County are older and live farther from hospitals than people in other parts of the state.

This comes months after the sheriff and a county commissioner got in a public argument about the nature of the chief deputy’s departure.

The fragile photographic plates reveal tantalizing images of York Beach, Crescent Beach and a picture of an early, steam-powered car parked on a Belfast street.

More than two dozen boys and girls high school teams across Maine have made the switch to eight-player soccer.

“It only took me about a minute of wandering to spot my first monarch butterfly. Fluttering around the flowerbeds, it nearly tickled my nose on the way past.”

Bait hunting hinges on the availability of natural foods. This year, in spite of the relentless. rain, bears have been eating well.

The minks sneaks across a log or jump off it into the water during their crossing.

In other Maine news…

Maine woman banned from Airbnb over link to neo-Nazi

What we learned about Janet Mills in a book drawing from her pandemic journals

Tractor-trailer rollover closes stretch of US Route 202 in Newburgh

Photos: Old Crow Medicine Show and Hank Williams Jr.

Photos: Rock band Nickelback rolls through Bangor

Crown of Maine Balloon Fest floats into its 20th anniversary

Part of Route 11 closed on Saturday due to truck crash

Body found offshore confirmed to be missing teen lobsterman Tylar Michaud

College of the Atlantic president to step down at end of academic year

Bristol man pleads guilty to manslaughter in fatal Route 130 crash

Residents of Wiscasset mobile home park still without water

New Coastliner train runs trial trips from Wiscasset to Bath

A coastal Maine airport will soon have a charger for electric planes

Whale puts on a show in midcoast river

Suspicious package prompts evacuation of Topsham Walgreens

Parents of Maine teen who died on school hiking trip sue MSAD 61

14-year-old dies in truck crash in St. Albans, 3 other teens injured

Somali community concerned after judge vacates Portland man’s conviction

South Portland officer placed on leave after fatally shooting 47-year-old

Sea Bags: Despite enormous growth, it’s not too big to keep things simple

Imprisoned journalist Evan Gershkovich’s arrest is extended by a Moscow court

Cole Butcher repeats as Oxford 250 winner