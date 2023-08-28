Today is Monday. Temperatures will be in the 70s with sunny skies throughout the state. See what the weather for the rest of the day will be here.
Here’s what we’re talking about in Maine today.
Maine lawmaker wants porn website users to prove their age
Maine could join states like Arkansas, Mississippi, Montana, Texas, Virginia and Utah where porn site users must prove they are over age 18.
The 88-year-old challenging the legend of LL Bean’s iconic boot
“Their ‘iconic, innovative, legendary’ boot is none of those things.”
Northern Light Health files lawsuit to try to keep Brewer tax exemption
The city assessor ruled in June that Northern Light properties must pay taxes because third-party employees work there.
This Mainer may one day help Harvard scientists discover evidence of alien life
The Galileo Project is an initiative that is searching North American skies for anomalous phenomena using telescopes, cameras and sensors.
Caribou day care’s closure will leave nearly 100 kids without child care
Once Miss Jordyn’s closes, most of the remaining child care options in the Caribou area have a capacity of just 12 children.
Limestone wants Loring to condemn dangerous buildings
The worst examples are six blighted apartment buildings on Manser Drive on the former Loring Air Force Base.
2 Aroostook schools with PFAS will start school year with bottled water
New carbon treatment systems aimed at eliminating PFAS from drinking water won’t be ready for the first day of school.
New hospital head sees telehealth and teamwork filling Aroostook health care gap
Residents of The County are older and live farther from hospitals than people in other parts of the state.
Former chief deputy hired as Ellsworth police detective
This comes months after the sheriff and a county commissioner got in a public argument about the nature of the chief deputy’s departure.
Dozens of long-lost historic Maine photo negatives found in Tenants Harbor attic
The fragile photographic plates reveal tantalizing images of York Beach, Crescent Beach and a picture of an early, steam-powered car parked on a Belfast street.
8-player soccer kicks off across Maine
More than two dozen boys and girls high school teams across Maine have made the switch to eight-player soccer.
A Southwest Harbor preserve is a haven for the elusive monarch butterfly
“It only took me about a minute of wandering to spot my first monarch butterfly. Fluttering around the flowerbeds, it nearly tickled my nose on the way past.”
Plenty of natural food for bears means bait hunters may need to be patient this season
Bait hunting hinges on the availability of natural foods. This year, in spite of the relentless. rain, bears have been eating well.
Watch this mink family slink silently across a pond outlet
The minks sneaks across a log or jump off it into the water during their crossing.
In other Maine news…
Maine woman banned from Airbnb over link to neo-Nazi
What we learned about Janet Mills in a book drawing from her pandemic journals
Tractor-trailer rollover closes stretch of US Route 202 in Newburgh
Photos: Old Crow Medicine Show and Hank Williams Jr.
Photos: Rock band Nickelback rolls through Bangor
Crown of Maine Balloon Fest floats into its 20th anniversary
Part of Route 11 closed on Saturday due to truck crash
Body found offshore confirmed to be missing teen lobsterman Tylar Michaud
College of the Atlantic president to step down at end of academic year
Bristol man pleads guilty to manslaughter in fatal Route 130 crash
Residents of Wiscasset mobile home park still without water
New Coastliner train runs trial trips from Wiscasset to Bath
A coastal Maine airport will soon have a charger for electric planes
Whale puts on a show in midcoast river
Suspicious package prompts evacuation of Topsham Walgreens
Parents of Maine teen who died on school hiking trip sue MSAD 61
14-year-old dies in truck crash in St. Albans, 3 other teens injured
Somali community concerned after judge vacates Portland man’s conviction
South Portland officer placed on leave after fatally shooting 47-year-old
Sea Bags: Despite enormous growth, it’s not too big to keep things simple
Imprisoned journalist Evan Gershkovich’s arrest is extended by a Moscow court