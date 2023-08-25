A 47-year-old man was fatally shot by a South Portland police officer on Friday morning.

Officers were called to Summit Terrace apartments, off Broadway in South Portland at around 4 a.m. for a domestic violence complaint that shots had been fired, according to officials.

When officers arrived, the resident told officials that Christapher Dodge had left the apartment and driven off in a pickup truck. Dodge arrived back at the apartment complex while officers were still on scene, and reportedly confronted police while armed.

Officer Anthony Verville shot at Dodge, and the 47-year-old died at the scene.

Verville has been placed on administrative leave, and the shooting is under investigation by the Maine attorney general’s office, as is standard practice in Maine for all officer-involved shootings.

The attorney general’s office is leading an ongoing investigation. Further information was not immediately available on Friday morning.