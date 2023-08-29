A Springvale man has been accused of assaulting Houlton McDonald’s employees during an attempted robbery over the weekend.

Kody Therrien, 19, has been charged with assault, robbery, criminal threatening and failure to submit to arrest, according to the Houlton Police Department.

Therrien allegedly entered the McDonald’s on Route 1, also known as North Street, about 6:54 p.m., wearing a black face mask and carrying a large kitchen knife in his waistband, Houlton police said Monday afternoon.

He then went behind the counter, where he allegedly assaulted two employees and demanded money, according to police.

Therrien became angry and allegedly began throwing objects throughout the store, including at the employees while grabbing the knife’s handle and making threats, according to Houlton police.

Therrien fled the restaurant with the knife in hand but no money. He went into woods near Houlton Regional Hospital.

Police quickly located Therrien and arrested him without incident.

He was taken to the hospital for evaluation before being moved to the Aroostook County Jail, where he was held on $10,000 bail.