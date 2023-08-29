Recently my memory is filled with thoughts of my wonderful friend, the ubiquitous black-capped chickadee, easily my favorite bird and many times a loyal hiking companion.

Flittering among the branches of shrubs, bushes and trees, these birds, seemingly unafraid of me, will stop feeding and take a curious look at me, then continue to feed with their flock.

Credit: Courtesy of Dave Small

Occasionally, other species like kinglets, tufted titmouses and white-breasted and red-breasted nuthatches will join them attracted by their calls and activity.

Even at the backyard feeder they would not be fearful of coming close to me to get a seed. Some folks have also succeeded in hand-feeding them.

Credit: Courtesy of Dave Small

The American coot pictured was paddling itself along the Belfast waterfront last February. For me, it was a scarce sighting.

The American coot, also known as a mud hen or pouldeau, is a bird of the family Rallidae. Though commonly mistaken for ducks, American coots are only distantly related to ducks, belonging to a separate order.