A missing Saco woman has been found safe.

Andrea Ouellette, 41, was reported missing after she was last seen on Aug. 19 in Manchester, New Hampshire, where her vehicle was found two days later in an overflow parking lot at the local airport with the keys inside, according to the Saco Police Department.

Ouellette planned to return to Saco on Aug. 21, Saco police said Monday evening, but had not been heard from.

Saco police said Tuesday morning that Ouellette had been found safe.