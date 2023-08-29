BANGOR — The Bangor Region YMCA is pleased to announce the addition of Dr. Nicole Mullins, as the organization’s fitness & health director, and Brian Cotlar as the organization’s new marketing & business development director.

Mullins earned her Ph.D. and M.A. in exercise physiology from Kent State University, and her B.S. in exercise science from the University of New Hampshire. She is certified by the American College of Sports Medicine, as a Certified Exercise Physiologist, and by the National Strength and Conditioning Association, as a Certified Strength and Conditioning Specialist.

Dr. Mullins

She was recently a professor of exercise science at Youngstown State University, where she earned several distinctions for her teaching and service to students, including the Distinguished Professorship for Excellence in Teaching, the Honors College Professor of the Year, and the Student Service Award.

In her role, Dr. Mullins will focus on further development of the Bangor Region YMCA’s overall community fitness programs, which serve everyone from 12-month-olds to seniors. She’ll also look to expand all youth fitness initiatives and will add more family programming and activities.

When asked about her new role, Dr. Mullins shared. “I’m absolutely thrilled to be a part of an organization which is so dedicated to the highest standards of health and community support, and offers programming which demonstrates that dedication.”

Cotlar has been working in sales, marketing, and business development in the Bangor Region for the past 14 years. He has served as the advertising director for the Bangor Daily News, the membership director for the Bangor Region Chamber of Commerce, and as the marketing director for Quirk Auto Group, in addition to privately consulting for several other area businesses and their owners. Cotlar brings a wealth of experience in developing effective, targeted, and measurable marketing strategies, along with the ability to put into place the internal systems and processes which support those strategies and deliver results.

Cotlar

In his role, Cotlar will focus on driving interest and awareness of all the different programs and services the Y has to offer, and will ensure the fulfillment pathways are in place to achieve the Y’s business objectives. When asked about his new role, he shared “I’m so grateful and humbled that I get to work for an organization which positively impacts so many lives. I’m excited to leverage my skill set to support a place that is doing so much good in our community, and I’m looking forward to being a part of the Y’s continued growth.”

Bangor Region YMCA CEO Diane Dickerson added, “I’m so excited to bring such high-level talent to our Y. I’m proud of our Y for offering so many different programs which serve everyone from babies to older adults. These programs are so important to the vitality of our community, and I’m confident both Nicole and Brian will be excellent additions to our leadership team.”

For more information on the Bangor Region YMCA or any YMCA programs, please contact 207-941-2808.