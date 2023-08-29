Letters submitted by BDN readers are verified by BDN Opinion Page staff. Send your letters to letters@bangordailynews.com

Before being re-elected, Gov. Janet Mills said she did not intend to change Maine’s laws regarding abortion. On July 19, Mills signed into law LD 1619, clearing the way for some abortions until near birth for Maine citizens as well as anyone who wants to come to Maine to acquire such services.

The woman who inspired Mills to put this bill forward was present at the signing. She went to Colorado to have an abortion of her baby who had been diagnosed with skeletal dysplasia, which is not always a fatal disease. “About half of fetuses with skeletal dysplasia are stillborn or die within the first six weeks of birth, but not all have severe medical problems. Many live relatively normal lives,” according to Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia, which also says that prenatal diagnosis for this “remains challenging.”

We believe a different choice should be made in cases like this. Abortions late in pregnancy can be painful and violent to the unborn child. Is it more compassionate to end lives through abortion than to let these babies die naturally? Supporters used the term ” compassionate health care” as justification for this law’s enactment. We respectfully disagree. This is far from compassionate care.

It is time that women embrace the true spirit of the women’s movement, started long ago by Susan B. Anthony and Elizabeth Cady Stanton. Abortion is not the answer. Adding tragedy to trouble is never a good choice. Keep Maine Vacationland, not Abortionland!

Jean Barry

Moms and Grandmoms United For Life

Bangor