The BDN Opinion section operates independently and does not setnewsroompolicies or contribute to reporting or editing articles elsewhere in the newspaper or on bangordailynews.com.

Jeff Marks is a Maine “boomerang” who has left and returned to his home state at least seven times. He is a resident of Portland.

Over the last two years, our economy has recovered faster and stronger than any other developed country in the world, we’ve created a lot of jobs and the unemployment rate is near record lows. Inflation started rising during the last administration, accelerated in the current administration and has come back down. Markets continue to be up and down, as always, but overall are pretty solid for the year to date.

The bipartisan infrastructure law is rebuilding our country’s roads, bridges, highways, ports, internet and railroads. The Inflation Reduction Act is the largest investment to combat climate change in U.S. history. Both are significant investments in the future.

Many are hearing that our country is being “destroyed.” This isn’t true.

What is mostly happening is that people have legitimate policy differences with certain politicians — as our fathers, mothers and grandparents have for decades before us. These differences of opinion cover energy security, foreign relations, taxes, immigration and other issues. That’s all it is.

If I were to make a small recommendation, I would choose two to three legitimate news sources and ignore the onslaught of crazy, misleading online headlines, talking-head shows and right- and left-leaning networks. Despite what you hear from those cited in the previous sentence, The New York Times, The Wall Street Journal, BBC and wire services like AP and Reuters, which provide articles for your local papers, like the Bangor Daily News, have legitimate ethics and journalistic standards. Approach most others with a grain of salt.

Some other thoughts: Be moderate, or lean conservative or liberal sometimes. Be kind and considerate. Be credible. Don’t support Nazi sympathizers, sexual predators and con men (or con women).

Respect science, facts and evidence, and common sense. Climate change is real. The pandemic is real. The actions to deal with either are debatable.

There is “right,” there is “wrong” and there are gray areas. Racism is wrong. Homophobia is wrong.

Keep world events in perspective. The Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection at the Capitol to prevent the peaceful transition of power was a big deal. Holding insurrectionists up as patriots is offensive to real patriots. Staying silent after a Black man is murdered by police, while condemning a football player for taking a knee to protest police brutality is out of whack. Calls to “defund” the police — really? Good luck with that when you need protection and help from those who are putting their own lives to risk.

And, why can’t we work together to stop school shootings? The Second Amendment is not the only text in the U.S. Constitution, and it’s certainly not the best written.

Free speech applies to everyone, but no, you still cannot yell “fire” in a crowded theater.

Those who served our country should automatically garner respect for doing so. They’ve earned it. However, they can lose it.

Conservative values and MAGA values are not the same. Progressive values and socialism are not the same.

The guy at the local bar might be “speaking his mind” — loudly — every night, but I wouldn’t vote for him.

Drink good coffee and eat tasty food. Travel to countries where you do not speak the language. Foster a dog, cat or critter. Adopt a kid if you can.

Peace, love and flowers are not only for hippies.