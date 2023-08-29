There isn’t much Paula Doughty hasn’t accomplished in her 43 years as Skowhegan High School’s field hockey coach.

She is just one win away from her 600th victory, and has led her River Hawk teams to 20 state Class A championships, including a current streak of 21 consecutive Class A North championships with 17 state titles in those 21 seasons.

Doughty will add a fourth hall of fame induction to her list of achievements on Jan. 11 in Lake Mary, Florida, when she will be inducted into the National Field Hockey Coaches Association Hall of Fame.

Joining her will be current James Madison head coach Christy Morgan and North Branford High School of Connecticut coach Babby Nuhn.

Former University of Iowa head coach Tracey Griesbaum will be the recipient of the association’s Lifetime Achievement Award.

Doughty is sporting a career record of 599-91-20 and has been named the national high school coach of the year three times in 2004, 2008 and 2016.

She was inducted into the Maine Legends Hall of Fame in 2010, the Maine Sports Hall of Fame in 2013 and the Maine Principals’ Association’s Hall of Fame in 2015.

The Wilton native has coached 113 players who went on to play college field hockey.

“This is the creme de la creme,” said the 70-year-old Doughty. “The National Field Hockey Coaches Association is the leadership group for all field hockey: Division I, Division II, Division III, high school and club. This award is very special.”

“It’s shocking. I am very surprised,” Doughty added. ”I never expected this.”

Doughty said several people have played important roles in her success.

“It’s a credit to the Skowhegan field hockey community. We call ourselves ‘The Village’. It is a tribute to all the coaches who have worked with me, all the parents who have worked tirelessly to get their kids to practice and to the thousands of kids who have worked their butts off in the program,” Doughty said.

Doughty can pick up win No. 600 this week when the River Hawks entertain Brewer in their season-opener at 4 p.m. Thursday.