BANGOR — The Bangor Parks and Recreation Department is now accepting registrations for the 60th Annual Labor Day Road Race. The 5-mile race will be held Monday, Sept. 4.

The Labor Day Road Race began in 1963 with eight men lined up on Main Street … in front of Paul Bunyan … to set it off. This year is the 60th year of the race. The course began in 1963 as a 5.2-mile race, then in 1985, it was properly measured and certified for a 5-mile race.

So get your sneakers out of your closet and come be a part of one of the oldest running races in Maine. For more information, to register or print off your registration form, go to www.BangorParksandRec.com or give us a call at 992-4490.

START TIME: 9:00 AM (Race starts and finishes at the Bangor Parks and Recreation Center / 647 Main St.)

RACE DAY REGISTRATION and PRE-REGISTRATION BIB PICK UP: 7:45 am – 8:45 am.

Entry Fee: $35.00 per participant until end of day Sept. 1st / $45 September 2nd – 4th

Registration Options: Online at www.BangorParksandRec.com / Send in Registration / Come into office

Male and Female age Divisions: 19 and under, 20-29, 30-39, 40-49, 50-59, 60-69, 70-79, and 80+.

The Robin Emery Trophy is awarded to the top female finisher, and the Bob Hillgrove Trophy is awarded to the top male finisher. The Ralph Thomas Trophy is awarded to the top male master finisher, and the Leona Clapper Trophy is awarded to the top female master finisher.

Top three places in each age category will receive a prize