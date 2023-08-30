HOLDEN — Maine Masonic Charitable Foundation and local Maine Masonic Lodges provide bicycles for students to win, simply by reading books. The “Bikes for Books” program started 16 years ago in partnership with schools and libraries in Maine communities.

Don Pratt, deputy grand master of the Maine Masons, says, ‘Over the past 16 years, we’ve been fortunate to give away over 15,000 bikes here in the state of Maine.”

Maine Masons have always been committed to helping local community organizations accomplish their goals. With funding from the Maine Masonic Charitable Foundation, Maine Masons encourage students to read through their time-honored program –- “Bikes for Books”.

“Bikes for Books” is under the umbrella of the Foundation’s community funding initiative, MAC – Masons Assisting Communities. That initiative empowers Maine Masons to partner with organizations and nonprofits in their communities and help provide additional funding through matching grant programs. Any questions about “Bikes for Books” or other community program funding should be directed to a local Maine Masonic Lodge. The location and contact information of each Lodge plus more information about the various programs can be found by visiting MaineMCF.org.

Susan Scacchi, executive director of the Maine Masonic Charitable Foundation, says, “The trustees have committed additional funding to ensure that local Masonic Lodges have the resources they need to continue to be leaders in their communities and provide assistance where it is needed most. We encourage nonprofits and towns to reach out to their nearby Masonic Lodges for volunteers and support – together we will make a difference.”

The Maine Masonic Charitable Foundation, improving lives in Maine through charity and good works.