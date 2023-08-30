KITTERY — The Maine Professional Drivers Association would like to announce that we will be holding an appreciation event, in conjunction with the Maine State Police, for truck drivers on Monday, Sept. 11 between 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. to kick off National Truck Driver Appreciation Week. This event will be held at the southbound scale facility on Interstate 95 in Kittery.

We will have volunteers serving lobster rolls donated by MPDA, along with chips (provided by Brown Dog Carriers), fruit (provided by ADUSA Transportation), and bottled water (provided by Poland Spring).

The Maine State Police will be available to answer any questions drivers may have. There will be no inspections performed at the site during this event.

MPDA would like to thank the Maine State Police for the use of their scale facility.

All drivers and their families are welcome to come. We can’t wait to see you!

For any further information you may need please contact Joshua White or Rob Fernald at fernaldr2@aol.com or 207- 838-1074.