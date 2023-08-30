AUGUSTA — The Maine Renewable Energy Association, a non-profit association for renewable energy producers, suppliers of goods and services to those producers, and other supporters of the renewable energy industry, welcomes Eliza Donoghue as its new executive director.

As a seasoned advocate in Augusta, Donoghue’s experience and client relationships will advance organization priorities to advance renewable energy development in Maine. Previously, Donoghue was the director of advocacy and staff attorney for the Maine Audubon, and the forests and wildlife policy advocate and outreach coordinator for the Natural Resources Council of Maine. She has experience leading organization lobbying efforts on behalf of both organizations, including determining state and federal legislative priorities, drafting legislation, developing strategies, commenting on rulemaking and decision-making, as well as coordinating and collaborating with partners and influential allies. Donoghue earned her law degree from the Vermont Law School and her bachelor’s degree from the University of Montana.

“I am eager to start working with the MREA to build on their work and longstanding commitment to further renewable energy and accelerate the move away from traditional energy sources,” said Donoghue upon acceptance to the position.

Donoghue will begin working with MREA on Sept. 20.

“We are excited to have Eliza come on board to help further the initiatives of MREA. Her expertise will bring a fountain of opportunity for renewable energy in Maine and throughout the nation,” said Paul Williamson, president of MREA.

MREA leads the local and statewide policy debate on renewable energy generation in Maine. Donoghue’s experience will further MREA’s lead to push the boundaries of renewable energy in Maine and beyond.

The Maine Renewable Energy Association is a not-for-profit association of renewable energy producers, suppliers of goods and service to those producers and other supporter of the industry. MREA’s power producer members sustainably manufacture electricity from solar, wind, hydro, tidal, and energy storage. MREA represents the renewable power industry at the State Legislature and before the Maine Public Utilities Commission and leads the local and statewide policy debate on renewable energy generation in Maine unified with member companies in a common goal.