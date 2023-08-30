AUGUSTA — The University of Maine at Augusta is proud to present the 2023 Fall Art Exhibition at the Danforth Art Gallery at UMA’s Augusta campus, 46 University Drive, with an opening reception on Wednesday, Aug. 30 at 4 pm.

The exhibit is “Generations”, where Art faculty from the University of Maine system campuses are paired with stellar alums from their programs. Arranged to create a visual dialogue between the works of artist-faculty and artist-alums, “Generations” addresses not only the person-to-person ways Art faculty in different University of Maine System Universities teach art techniques and practices, but also the ways a studio education supports artists in stepping fully into their own distinct practices, materials, and concepts.

The exhibition’s title also indicates the ways Art faculty in the University of Maine system share their gathered knowledge in direct and indirect ways through mentorship, creating waves of artists that radiate around them and through time. The studio generates creative energy; it is a place where ideas and artworks are created – a possibility-generator. The Art faculty that feed the studio’s generative engine as teachers, and the artists that draw forge new visions there as learners know it as a warm place where, with skill, care, and encouragement, art and artists grow.

Exhibiting artists include four Art faculty members from University of Maine System campuses, including UMA, UMF, USM, and UMO, and four alums from those programs.

Please join us for this celebration of Art and mentorship!

Participant pairings include:

· Peter Precourt, Professor of Art and Art Department Coordinator at the University of Maine at Augusta; Ted Closson, University of Maine at Augusta 2009 Bachelor of Art.

· Hannah Barnes, Associate Professor of Art and Art Department Chair at the University of Southern Maine; Ali Dion University of Southern Maine 2023 Bachelor of Fine Arts.

· Jesse Potts, Chair of the Division of the Arts and Associate Professor of Art at the University of Maine Farmington; Abigail Cloutier University of Maine at Farmington 2022 Bachelor of Art.

· Susan Smith, Director of the Intermedia Program at the University of Maine at Orono; Anna Martin, University of Maine at Orono 2023 Interdisciplinary PhD.

