Registration is open for an online professional development program, “Self-Care is a Verb”. This workshop, part of the University of Maine Cooperative Extension’s professional development program, will be held on Sept. 19-20 from 1-3 p.m. via Zoom.

Participants will join clinical psychologist Wendy Rapaport in learning or getting a refresher of integrating self-care into your life. In this interactive training, participants will develop strategies around resilience and hardiness as well as processing emotions.

This self-care program is designed to support anyone who is facing burnout and could use help integrating self-care routines, including administrators in health care and education; clinicians, dieticians, doctors, nurses, surgeons and other medical professionals; educators, ed techs and teachers; human resource professionals; lawyers; social workers; and midwives, doulas and birth workers.

Rapaport is a licensed clinical psychologist on the faculty at the University of Miami School of Medicine Diabetes Research Institute and the UMaine School of Social Work. She is a professional writer with more than 65 published articles who lectures around the country. She has specialized in individual, martial, family and group therapy for 40 years.

Participants will receive a certificate of completion, and 0.4 CEUs/4 contact hours are available, upon request. The program cost is $140 per person.



For more information or to request a reasonable accommodation, visit the program website or contact Kimberly Lai at um.fhc.pd@maine.edu or 207-338-8002.