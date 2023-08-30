A Wells man has agreed to settle his lawsuit against two York County Jail officers he accused of torturing him.

Brian Dunnigan, 63, filed a notice in U.S. District Court in Portland on Tuesday agreeing to settle his claims against Corrections Officers Eric Daigneault and Donovan Cram, according to the Portland Press Herald.

Details of the settlement weren’t immediately available.

That brings to conclusion a nearly four-year legal fight stemming from the 2018 incident at the York County Jail in Alfred.

On Feb. 16, 2018, after Ogunquit police arrested Dunnigan for disorderly conduct at a local restaurant and bar before he was brought to the jail.

While at the jail, Dunnigan told corrections officers he was diabetic and could die if he didn’t get insulin to treat the condition. After repeated demands for medical attention, at “times more aggressively,” the lawsuit alleged that Daigneault entered Dunnigan’s cell and “rammed” a stun gun into his chest and shocked him while Cram and Corrections Officer Matthew Rocchio, “pinned Brian to the ground.”

Dunnigan and his attorney allege that the incident resulted in three broken ribs, permanent scarring on his chest and emotional trauma. Dunnigan’s attorney told the Press Herald at the time that “torture” is the “only way to describe what happened to Brian.”

In October last year, Dunnigan dropped his claim against Rocchio. Then in March of this year a federal judge tossed his claims against the jail and York County Sheriff’s Office, saying that Dunnigan had failed to prove that his injuries resulted from a poor use-of-force policy, according to the Press Herald.