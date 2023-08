THORNDIKE — Mt. View High School graduate Jason Hemmens will perform a saxophone concert at the school’s Clifford Performing Arts Center starting at 7:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 6.



All details are included on the online event link here: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/jason-hemmens-saxophone-concert-at-mount-view-high-school-9623-tickets-704076390437?utm-campaign=social&utm-content=attendeeshare&utm-medium=discovery&utm-term=listing&utm-source=cp&aff=ebdsshcopyurl.