SACO — John Mueller has been hired by S&B Financial Services. With nearly 20 years of experience in financial planning, he joins the team as a financial advisor, Accredited Investment Fiduciary (AIF®) and Certified Investment Management Analyst (CIMA®).

Mueller earned his bachelor’s degree in international politics from Boston College. He is state insurance licensed and currently holds his Series 6, 7, 63 and 65 securities registrations. Mueller has been dedicated to the financial service industry since 2005.

In this new role, Mueller will play a crucial role in helping clients achieve their financial goals. Additionally, he will collaborate with his team members to develop customized plans tailored to each client’s unique needs.

Mueller has worked for several of the world’s top asset managers in various roles. Most recently, he served as vice president of retirement Investing at Nuveen (a TIAA company) assisting employers in 401K plan design and helping individuals plan their saving and spending in retirement.

Born and raised in Maine, Mueller and his family have returned home from Boston, Massachusetts. He and his wife, Nicole, currently reside in Falmouth with their three children: Wyatt, Hugh and Grace. In his free time, Mueller enjoys cooking, camping and discovering the path less traveled.