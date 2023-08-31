School Administrative District 31 abruptly closed its schools Thursday, citing a safety concern but providing few details.

SAD 31 serves the Maine towns of Burlington, Edinburg, Enfield, Howland, Lowell, Maxfield and Passadumkeag.

“Due to a safety concern, and out of an abundance of caution, there will be no school in MSAD 31 tomorrow, Thursday, Aug. 31,” Superintendent Darcie Fournier wrote Wednesday evening.

Enfield Station School, Hichborn Middle School and Penobscot Valley High School shared the message on their Facebook pages.

The district will update the school community when it is determined to be safe to return to school, Fournier said.

The superintendent was not immediately available Thursday morning.