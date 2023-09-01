ROCKLAND — The Good Tern Co-op, located at 750 Main Street in Rockland, will offer a class on making gluten-free sourdough bread, with an emphasis on pizza. The workshop will take place on Wednesday, Sept. 13 from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. at Hole in the Wall Bagels, 754 Main Street. Sponsored by the Good Tern’s Education & Community Outreach Committee, the class will be presented by Valerie Robinson, certified health coach and mother of two, leading a nearly gluten-free household in Hope. Robinson is a long-time member-owner of the Co-op and is Editor of the Co-op’s monthly eLetter Building Community.

Participants will learn how to make traditional sourdough bread using naturally gluten-free grains, such as quinoa, buckwheat, oats, brown rice, and teff. According to Robinson, “This workshop is for anyone who is living a gluten-free lifestyle who does not want to be deprived of whole grain, nourishing sourdough bread, and hearty pizza crust. You can save money and avoid filler ingredients found in many commercial gluten-free breads by making a wholesome, hearty pizza dough at home!” Every participant will take home a gluten-free starter and instructional handouts from the class.

The workshop is open to the public. The cost is $10 to help cover expenses. There are discounts available for couples and families and also scholarships; email gm@goodtern.coop to apply. Space is limited, and registration is required: Use this Good Tern Co-op Facebook link: https://forms.gle/E6GfNBLoYJ9aHwv87. Anyone registering after the workshop is full will be notified and placed on a waiting list.

Good Tern Natural Foods Co-op is a member-owned food and health store, founded in 1980 to provide healthy food and wellness choices at reasonable prices for the local community. The Co-op’s Education & Community Outreach Committee is a volunteer effort to engage residents of Midcoast Maine and beyond in fun and satisfying ways to learn while improving their own mental and physical health as well as ensuring a healthy planet.